Cape Town beachgoers urged to be aware of rip currents

Stronger rip currents and bigger sea swells are likely to be prevalent with the arrival of the full moon.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has urged beachgoers to be more cautious over the next few days.

Stronger rip currents and bigger sea swells are likely to be prevalent with the arrival of the full moon.

Mayco member for recreation and parks, Patricia van der Ross says lifeguards have had their hands full lately despite the extreme windy conditions in the peninsula.

She said that four people had drowned at Cape Town's beaches since 1 December.

"It is of concern that all of the fatal drownings took place outside of designated bathing areas, or outside of lifeguard duty hours. We request the public to continue to swim only where and when lifeguards are on duty, between their red and yellow flags."

Van der Ross said the public should take heed of the warnings about rip currents and stronger swells during the next few days.

"We are determined to provide safe spaces for our beachgoers, but we need the public to play their part."

The effects of the full moon are expected to persist at beaches throughout the week.