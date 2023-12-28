Bonginkosi Khanyile's expulsion is final, says Patriotic Alliance

Khanyile was expelled after he attended and addressed a KwaZulu-Natal event organised by the Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) party – the new political formation endorsed by former ANC president Jacob Zuma.

JOHANNESBURG - There's no room for Patriotic Alliance (PA) Youth Leader Bonginkosi Khanyile to appeal his expulsion, the party said on Thursday.

Khanyile was expelled after he attended and addressed a KwaZulu-Natal event organised by the Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) party – the new political formation endorsed by former ANC president Jacob Zuma.

Despite a two-page apology, the PA's KZN premier-candidate has now been accused of failing to toe the party line.

PA deputy president Kenny Kunene said Khanyile's actions have brought the party into disrepute.

"There is no room for an appeal. The highest, most senior leaders in the party made the decision so where do you appeal to? You can’t appeal to anyone."

Kunene said he hoped Khanyile’s expulsion would become a deterrent to other transgressors in the party.

"Decisiveness is very important in leadership. Too much democracy is what destroys most parties. The actions of Bonginkosi were treasonous. He’s creating a link between uMkhonto we Sizwe which is not there. We don’t have time for people who have straddling legs and don’t know who they are. Either you are a patriot, or you are out.”