Boksburg blast survivors lament GP govt's insistence it helped affected families

The victims said the blast, which killed 41 people just over a year ago, changed their lives for the worst and they were left to pick up the pieces themselves, which the Gauteng government said was untrue.

JOHANNESBURG - Survivors of the Boksburg explosion lamented the Gauteng government's insistence that it offered unwavering support to the affected families.

Sunday marked exactly a year since 41 people were killed when a gas tanker exploded near the Tambo Memorial Hospital in Ekurhuleni.

Homes were severely destroyed, breadwinners lost, and survivors are still recovering physically - that is the reality for most of those affected by the deadly Boksburg explosion.

They hadn’t minced their words when describing the neglect that they continued to feel from the Gauteng government, as they said the only assistance they received was from non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and opposition political parties.

While the Gauteng government dismissed these suggestions, Bernadine Philander, who suffered third-degree burns from the blast, said she was never approached by provincial government officials.

“If they helped, even if it was just something, not like to be completely quiet and not helping at all.”

These sentiments were also shared by Rose Mashaba, an elderly woman whose two children and her daughter-in-law were killed by the explosion.