Body found in shack in Pretoria informal settlement

Police have opened an inquest docket to determine the cause of death.

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Pretoria have discovered a decomposing body inside a shack.

The body of the adult male from Dikolobeng informal settlement, north of Pretoria, was found on Thursday.

Dikolobeng roughly translates to pigsty. The smell of feaces, overgrown grass and piles of uncollected rubbish makes it clear why residents refer to the informal settlement as Dikolobeng.

Residents have told Eyewitness News they reported a dead body in their area more than 24 hours before police arrived.

Resident Thabiso Masango said theirs was a forgotten area.

"When you call them, they are afraid to come here because residents are always fighting. Police and ambulances do not enter here."