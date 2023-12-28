Australian chef Bill Granger (the 'godfather of avocado toast') has died at 54

The self-taught cook from Melbourne was a celebrated global restaurateur and food writer.

Australian chef Bill Granger passed away in a London hospital on Christmas Day (25 December 2023) at 54 years old, succumbing to a battle with cancer after being diagnosed several months ago.

The celebrity chef "will be deeply missed by all" said his family in a statement on Instagram.

It's reported that he died with his wife, Natalie Elliott and three daughters, Edie, Inès and Bunny by his side.

He will be remembered as the 'godfather of avocado toast' and the ‘King of Breakfast’ by most.

