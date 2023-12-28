2 teens arrested for rape of girl (15) expected back in court

JOHANNESBURG - Two teenagers arrested in connection with the rape of a 15-year-old girl are expected to make another appearance at the Randburg Magistrates Court on Thursday.

It's understood that a group of three boys took the young girl to a private park at a residential estate in Midrand where they allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The 17-year-old teens were arrested last week after news of the attack went viral on social media.

Only two accused are set to appear in court on Thursday after the State withdrew the charges against one of the boys last week.

The teenagers spent the Christmas long weekend behind bars.

Details of the incident, including videos of some of the suspects explaining their version of events, made the rounds on social media, leaving users outraged.

The victim's family says it fears for their daughter's safety after death threats were reportedly made against her following the incident.

One of the suspects is also facing a charge of intimidation.

The Gauteng Education Department has offered both the suspects and the victim psychosocial support.