'We are treating each corner of SA as a hotspot': SAPS

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said the country’s crime intelligence officers were working around the clock to keep crime down.

CAPE TOWN - Police have vowed to clamp down on lawlessness this festive season amid mounting fears that criminal activity is on the rise.

Cash-in-transit heists and armed robberies are among crimes listed as especially troubling at this time of the year.

Road safety is also a major concern, with traffic picking up on major routes as holidaymakers make their way to various destinations.

READ: Cele pleased with police visibility in the Western Cape amid festive season

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said the country’s crime intelligence officers were working around the clock to keep crime down.

"We are treating each corner in South Africa as a hotspot and that is why we have been seeing the 75,000 arrests since the start of these operations."

Mathe said police were also on high alert at tourist destinations.

"It's an all-hands-on-deck approach. You will recall that two weeks ago, we had 10,000 new police officers graduating from the various academies. Those 10,000 are really assisting us to heighten police visibility and that is proving very significant and assisting us to deter all forms of criminality."