PowerBall results: Tuesday, 26 December 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 26 December 2023 are as follows:
PowerBall: 06, 29, 30, 34, 38 PB: 12
PowerBall Plus: 13, 19, 24, 39, 45 PB: 16
For more details visit the National Lottery website.
We have a #PowerBallPLUS jackpot winner of R14,958,392! pic.twitter.com/A733VfpFqz