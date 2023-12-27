Police investigating the attempted murder of three teen boys in Bishop Lavis

The victims, aged 14, 15 and 17, were shot and wounded on Tuesday night.

CAPE TOWN - Bishop Lavis police are investigating the attempted murder of three teenage boys.

The police's Wesley Twigg said that the gunman was yet to be arrested.

"According to reports, the boys were on their way to the shop when the suspect opened fire on them. The victims sustained gunshot wounds to their arms and legs and was taken to a medical facility for treatment. The motive for the attack is yet to be established."