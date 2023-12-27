Mop-up & monitoring operations continue in Cape Town's fire-affected areas

City fire crews, disaster risk management teams, and humanitarian aid organisations have been spread thin responding to several fire-related disasters over the Christmas period.

CAPE TOWN - Mop-up and monitoring operations continue in several fire-affected areas of the Cape Peninsula on Wednesday morning.



Fires erupted in Simon's Town, Glencairn, Melkbosstrand, Hout Bay, Seawinds and Philippi, among other areas.

City fire crews, disaster risk management teams, and humanitarian aid organisations were spread thin responding to the disasters over the Christmas period.

The city’s disaster risk management spokesperson, Charlotte Powell, said over 100 homes were destroyed in the fire in the Hillview informal settlement in Seawinds on Christmas Eve.

"Our disaster management officials made assessments together with other city services. We are also working very closely with our NGO partners, the Gift of the Givers and Islamic Relief and also [the South African Social Security Agency] SASSA, to provide humanitarian assistance, hot meals, blankets, food parcels, and baby packs. This will be ongoing for about three to five days."

Assessments by Human Settlements Department teams are also ongoing.

Powell said an increase in fires in informal settlements was worrying.