Legal expert expects Jacob Zuma to further delay his corruption trial in 2024

The trial officially got underway in May 2021, however, its progress has stalled since then, with the case hamstrung by a litany of peripheral litigation.

JOHANNESBURG - As another year draws to a close, former President Jacob Zuma's arms deal corruption trial is still not out of the starting blocks.

2023 marked the fifth year since the case was reinstated.

The trial officially got underway in May 2021, however, its progress has stalled since then, with the case hamstrung by a litany of peripheral litigation.

In 2007, Jacob Zuma's former advocate, Kemp J Kemp, told the High Court in Durban that his client was adopting a "Stalingrad strategy" and would "fight the State in every street, in every house and in every room."

Fast forward to 15 years later, the former president is distancing himself from that strategy despite the various legal challenges at play that are in turn holding up his prosecution

Currently, he’s got a bid to appeal the invalidation of his private prosecution against lead prosecutor, Billy Downer and journalist, Karyn Maughan, pending before the Supreme Court of Appeal, and an application to remove Downer from the prosecution team, in the main because of the private prosecution, pending before the High Court.

Legal expert, Advocate Paul Hoffman, who also heads up Accountability Now, says he’s expecting 2024 to bring with it more delays.

"That case ought to start next year but Mr Zuma will find a way, he will produce a doctor’s certificate or he will seek some other dilatory defence or Stalingrad manoeuvre to delay the start of the trial for as long as he can."