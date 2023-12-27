Ladysmith residents urged to avoid taking risks during heavy rains, flooding

Floods in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, claimed six lives on Sunday, with ten other people still reported missing.

DURBAN - Search and rescue teams working in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, urged residents to avoid taking risks during the heavy rains, especially in areas prone to disasters.

This came after floods in the area claimed six lives on Christmas Eve, with ten other people reported missing.

Tuesday’s operations were hampered due to rains, and search and rescue teams will continue combing dams and rivers on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, search and rescue teams, including the police’s K9 and the IPSS Medical Rescue, braved the rain searching for more missing bodies, but they came up empty-handed.

[WATCH] Search and rescue teams are now searching for the 10 people reported missing as a result of the #Ladysmith floods here in KwaZulu-Natal. Six other people were found and confirmed dead yesterday. @_NMabaso pic.twitter.com/dehzjJYF7t ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 26, 2023

Speaking to Eyewitness News, one of the IPSS Medical Rescue divers, Tereza van den Berg, urged communities to be on alert, as the heavy rains continue.

"If you can, do not travel in this weather. If you do see water coming over a bridge, even though it looks maybe 20 or 30 centimetres, don’t take a chance. Try and stay where you are or take an alternative route."

The teams are hoping that debris would have washed away in parts of the dam, which should make it somewhat easier to get to parts they were unable to reach on Tuesday.