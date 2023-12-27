KZN municipalities urged to use private sector to help upgrade infrastructure

The South African Local Government Association (SALGA) in KwaZulu-Natal has identified the country's ailing municipal infrastructure as one of the contributing factors to service delivery challenges.

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal municipalities have been urged to use resources from the private sector to upgrade water and electricity infrastructure.

The South African Local Government Association (SALGA) in KwaZulu-Natal held a media briefing in Durban on Wednesday morning.

SALGA's provincial chairperson, Thami Ntuli, has raised concerns over backlogs in attending to water and electricity systems which are on the brink of collapse.

"Where there are shortages in terms of the government's provision, they should be able to come on board with the private sector because they also have an interest in those cities and towns."