Joburg motorists told not to cross flooded roads as heavy rainfall persists

Gauteng has been experiencing heavy rainfall since the Christmas long weekend with areas like Florida Lake, near Roodepoort, badly affected.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) on Wednesday warned motorists not to cross flooded roads in some parts of the city following heavy rainfall.

Gauteng has been experiencing heavy rainfall since the Christmas long weekend with areas like Florida Lake, near Roodepoort, badly affected.

READ: Gauteng residents affected by flooding are warned to brace for more rain

Motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution while driving as the inclement weather continued to impact visibility on the roads.



The JMPD said while roads were slippery following the rain, no major accidents were reported as yet.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation echoed similar sentiments, warning law enforcement officers would not hesitate to arrest anyone breaking the rules of the road.



Meanwhile, Gauteng Traffic spokesperson Obed Sibasa said authorities in the province would continue to clamp down on drunk drivers and speeding motorists.

"Gauteng traffic police arrested 33 dronkies and they will appear at various courts," he said.

Sibasa said a number of people have been arrested for speeding, with the highest speed recorded at 206 kilometres per hour in a 120 km/h zone.