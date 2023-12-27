IPID arrests CT officer for murder, illegal possession of ammunition & assault

It's alleged the officer approached four people walking in Somerset West, took out a gun and shot at them, fatally wounding one of them after they denied complying to his orders for them to go home.

CAPE TOWN - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) arrested a police officer for murder, illegal possession of ammunition, and assault in Somerset West.

The officer is expected to appear in the Somerset West Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

IPID said the police officer approached four people walking along the R44 in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday in Somerset West, demanding to search them.

After the individuals complied, the officer ordered them to go back home.

When they explained that they needed to buy electricity in a shop nearby, the officer insisted that they needed to return home.

It's alleged the officer took out a gun and shot at them, fatally wounding one of the people after they insisted on getting the electricity, despite his orders.