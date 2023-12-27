Health Dept concerned over rising rate of teen pregnancies in SA

More than 145 teenagers gave birth in public hospitls on Christmas Day alone, while just over 1,700 babies were delivered.

JOHANNESBURG - The national Health Department has once again raised concerns over the increasing rate of teenage pregnancies around the country.

This is in contrast with last year's figures, in which over 100 teenage mothers delivered babies both on Christmas and New Year's Day.

The national Health Department spokesperson, Foster Mohale: "This has got the potential to affect their future as some of them may be forced to take a break in their academic journey and look after their babies. The department also calls on society to collaborate with government on its sexual and reproductive health awareness campaign meant to empower young people to make use of health services, especially family planning and contraceptive use in order to prevent unplanned pregnancy."