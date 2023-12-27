FS man arrested in connection with murder of woman set to appear in court soon

The suspect was handcuffed on Monday after the victim's body was discovered at the Caleb Motshabi informal settlement in Bloemfontein.

JOHANNESBURG - A Bloemfontein man arrested in connection with the murder of a woman is due to appear in court soon.

The suspect was handcuffed on Christmas Day after the victim's body was discovered at the Caleb Motshabi informal settlement, wrapped in tape.

His court appearance date has not yet been determined.

Police spokesperson Mahlomola Kareli said officers were alerted by residents who found the body.

"Members rushed to the address, and on arrival, they found the shack locked, but drag marks were spotted leading to the pit toilet.

“Within no time, a 43-year-old suspect, who had fled the scene, was traced and arrested."