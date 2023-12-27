Cape Town police officer in court on murder charge

The officer was arrested by police watchdog IPID on Tuesday, after he allegedly shot at a group of people on their way to a shop in the Somerset West area.

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town police officer appeared briefly in the Somerset West Magistrate's court on Wednesday on a charge of murder.

The officer was arrested by police watchdog IPID on Tuesday.

READ: Two Welkom cops arrested for extortion over fake rape charges

It is alleged the officer approached and demanded to search four people who were walking along the R44 freeway in Somerset West.

The group complied and they were then ordered by the officer to return to their home.

When they explained that they were on their way to a nearby shop, the officer repeated his instruction that they should go home.

"When they were reluctant to go home as they were going to a neighbouring filling station, one of the officers is alleged to have fired a shot that wounded one of the people that were on the way to a filling station," said IPID spokesperson Phaladi Shuping.

The officer was expected to remain in custody until his next court appearance.

The date for his next court appearance must still be determined.