Woman (20) found dead in Bishop Lavis on Christmas Day

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police are investigating a case of femicide in Bishop Lavis on Christmas Day.

The 20-year-old woman was found dead in Perelberg Street on Monday morning.

The deceased had sustained head injuries.

Police are investigating the motive for the attack.

The police's Wesley Twigg has called on anyone with information to contact the SAPS.

"The circumstances surrounding the death of a 20-year-old female in Perelberg Street, Bishop Lavis on Monday morning at about 07.40am are under investigation. Police members attended to the crime scene where they found the victim with injuries to her head."

