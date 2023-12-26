Van Deventer family pleads for 'space to heal' before talking about their ordeal

Van Deventer was freed just over a week ago following lengthy negotiations between aid group Gift of the Givers and the militants.

CAPE TOWN - The family of South African paramedic Gerco van Deventer, who was held hostage in Libya for six years, said it was a relief to have him back home.

His wife Shereen confirmed on Christmas day that her husband was back home and reunited with his family.

She also confirmed he was in good health.

Van Deventer was freed just over a week ago following lengthy negotiations between aid group Gift of the Givers and the militants.

Shereen van Deventer said the family would soon speak publicly about their ordeal.

"We will in the coming week advise on details pertaining to an open media conference. We humbly request that as a family we be given the necessary space and privacy to allow us to heal."