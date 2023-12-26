Two killed in Delft shooting on Christmas Day

Police are investigating a double murder in Delft on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - It was a grim Christmas Day for residents of Tsunami informal settlement in Delft after two men were shot and killed.

The gun attack happened on Monday night.

Detectives are investigating the motive for the double murder.

According to the police's Wesley Twigg, the men were ambushed by gunmen inside a house.

"The victims were sitting inside the house when unknown suspects entered the house and fired several shots at them. The victims sustained gunshot wounds to their bodies and were declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel."