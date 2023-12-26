Go

Three women murdered in Free State in separate incidents

Police said one of the victims was found inside a pit toilet in an informal settlement on Christmas day after officials received a tip-off.

Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
26 December 2023 13:03

JOHANNESBURG - Three women have been murdered in Bloemfontein in two separate incidents.

Police said one of the victims was found inside a pit toilet in an informal settlement on Christmas Day after officials received a tip-off.

The victim was found wrapped in tape and buried in mud.

One suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder.

In a separate incident, two women were found dead in their home last week.

The postmortem results showed that one was strangled to death while the other was poisoned.

