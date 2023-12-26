Six people dead, 10 missing in Ladysmith floods

Intense weather in Ladysmith has claimed the lives of six people, with several others still missing.

DURBAN - Several families in Ladysmith had to spend Christmas day in tears, mourning the loss of their loved ones claimed by the severe weather.

Others are hoping their missing family members are found alive.

Six people have been confirmed dead while 10 others are still missing in the Ladysmith floods in KwaZulu-Natal.

On Monday night, search and rescue operations conducted by disaster management teams and SAPS recovered a sixth person.

Heavy rains hit the area on Christmas Eve, leaving some community members destitute and several vehicles were swept away.

The rains resulted in the Bellspuit River bursting its banks.

The weather resulted in damage to the Ladysmith town infrastructure, and three people died when their house collapsed in the storm.

The SA Weather Service has told Eyewitness News that KwaZulu-Natal will bear the brunt of the inclement weather conditions sweeping across part of the country.