Search for 10 missing people in Ladysmith continues after devastating KZN floods

Authorities say a riverbank along the Bell's Spruit collapsed, leading to severe flooding on Christmas eve.

DURBAN - The Alfred Duma Local Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday bolstered resources to search for 10 missing people following deadly floods in Ladysmith.

Search and rescue teams have been working tirelessly since six bodies were found in the area.

Authorities say a riverbank along the Bellspruit collapsed, leading to severe flooding on Christmas eve.

READ: Six people dead 10 missing in Ladysmith floods

Emergency services teams, including divers, braved the rain to search for the missing persons along the river.

[WATCH] Search and rescue teams are now searching for the 10 people reported missing as a result of the #Ladysmith floods here in KwaZulu-Natal. Six other people were found and confirmed dead yesterday. @_NMabaso pic.twitter.com/dehzjJYF7t ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 26, 2023

The floods have damaged infrastructure, and several vehicles were swept away. @_NMabaso pic.twitter.com/hANliHnvH0 ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 26, 2023

The town's streets are covered in mud. Several vehicles washed away by the floods have still not been recovered.

READ: Brace for wet weather conditions in four SA provinces

Mayor Zama Sibisi has told Eyewitness News that boosting resources would go a long way in the search mission.

"We are praying that those bodies that have not been recovered are recovered because rescue teams, police and our disaster teams from the district municipality are on the ground looking for those bodies."

Sibisi said they've requested a police helicopter to assist in the search.