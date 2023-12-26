Man drowns at Kleinbrak Beach near Mossel Bay - NSRI

The NSRI called on the public to swim where rescue staff on beaches were visible.

CAPE TOWN - The National Sea and Rescue Institute (NSRI) said that a 66-year-old man drowned at Kleinbrak Beach near Mossel Bay despite a friend's attempts to save him.

The NSRI said that even after several resuscitation efforts by lifeguards at the beach, the man showed no signs of response.

The NSRI called on the public to swim where lifeguards were visible.

The NSRI's Craig Lambinon: "The NSRI is appealing to bathers, boaters, peddlers, sailors, anglers and coastal hikers to be cautious around the coastline as the full moon spring tide increases towards the peak of spring tide, peaks on Wednesday the 27th of December during this full moon spring tide phase, lasting into the new year."