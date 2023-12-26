North West vehicle crashes claim 51 lives over festive season

North West transport department spokesperson Tshegofatso Mothibedi said 71 crashes were reported over the holidays.

JOHANNESBURG - At least 51 people have died on the roads in the North West since the beginning of the festive season.

The provincial transport department said this was a decrease compared to fatalities recorded in the same period over the last two years.

"The MEC is making a painstaking appeal for motorists to be cautious on the roads and to ensure that they not speeding, particularly during these unfavourable weather conditions."