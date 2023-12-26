Hillview informal settlement residents rebuild homes after devastating blaze

Victims of a devastating fire in Hillview informal settlement are trying to rebuild their homes after losing everything.

CAPE TOWN - Hillview informal settlement residents near Muizenberg are rebuilding their structures following a devastating blaze that ripped through their shelters.

The incident happened on Sunday and the fire spread rapidly, fanned by the current strong winds.

While the blaze has been contained, 80 homes were destroyed, leaving 400 people displaced.

Five firefighters were hospitalised for smoke inhalation, but no other injuries have been reported at this stage.

The City of Cape Town Disaster Management spokesperson, Charlotte Powell, said Gift of the Givers and SASSA would be providing humanitarian assistance

"Officials from the electricity department, informal settlements management, water and sanitation, and solid waste management will convene on-site to assess the extent of damage infrastructure as a result of the fire."