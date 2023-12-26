Gruelling week for CT's firefighters as all hands needed to fight Xmas Day fires

There was no rest for Cape Town's firefighters who braved a number of wildfires across the peninsula.

CAPE TOWN - It's been a long, exhausting week and a grim Christmas for some firefighters in Cape Town.

That's according to the City of Cape Town's Mayco Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith.

Fire crews have had their hands full battling blazes in areas including Simon's Town, Glencairn, Seawinds and Philippi and along the M5 between Ottery and Kenilworth.

Smith said that the fighting of fires on Christmas Day required all hands on deck.

"The fire chief had to call in all available staff who could return to work whether they were off or not. Whether they had just spent several continuous days on fire lines, they had to be called in because yesterday we had a fire experience of note, with fires everywhere."

A vegetation fire also broke out along the R27 near Melkbosstrand that threatened a number of properties, including an animal rescue shelter.

"We had a really large fire which is the only one still blazing out of control at Ganzekraal, which is on the border with the West Coast municipality."

Firefighters have had to contend with very strong winds and the weather office has issued a warning of damaging winds persisting on Tuesday.