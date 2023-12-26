Go

Gerco van Deventer's family thanks Algerian govt for role in his release

Gerco van Deventer was freed by al-Qaeda militants two weeks ago after being held captive since 2017.

FILE: South African paramedic Gerco van Deventer, who was held hostage for more than six years after being kidnapped in Libya in 2017. He returned home on 25 December 2023. Picture: Facebook
FILE: South African paramedic Gerco van Deventer, who was held hostage for more than six years after being kidnapped in Libya in 2017. He returned home on 25 December 2023. Picture: Facebook
26 December 2023 07:35

CAPE TOWN - The family of South African paramedic, Gerco van Deventer, who was abducted in Libya more than six years ago, has thanked the Algerian government for his safe return.

Gerco van Deventer was freed by al-Qaeda militants two weeks ago after being held captive since 2017.

Van Deventer was taken to Algeria following his release on 17 December, where he received medical care.

The Van Deventer family on Monday confirmed the safe return of the paramedic.

His wife, Shireen van Deventer, said that Gerco was in high spirits and in good health.

"We will in the coming week be advising of details pertaining to an open media conference. We humbly request that as a family we be given the necessary space and privacy to allow us to heal. Once again, a big heartfelt thank you to everyone who supported us in this time."

The Gift of the Givers and other role players secured Van Deventer's release two weeks ago.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA