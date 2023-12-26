Gauteng Health MEC welcomes birth of Christmas Day babies

In the first twelve hours of Christmas Day, 103 boys and 91 girls were born in Gauteng, including a set of twins.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng provincial health department says 194 babies were born between the stroke of midnight and midday in the province on Christmas Day.

A set of twins was also welcomed at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Tshwane.

In the first twelve hours of Christmas Day, 103 boys and 91 girls were born in Gauteng, including a set of twins.

This is the highest number recorded in that period.

Department spokesperson, Motalatale Modiba said that Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo Ralehoko welcomed the babies.

"The MEC visited one of the facilities in the morning and presented the visibly excited mothers with gifts."

Meanwhile, six boys and nine girls were born in the Free State.

The first baby was born 35 minutes after midnight at the Itomogeng District Hospital in Senekal.

In the same period, 33 babies were born in Limpopo.

The national health department is expected to provide an update on the final number of Christmas babies on Tuesday.