CT firefighters tackle blaze in Hangberg

Cape Town firefighters are on the scene of a fire in Hangberg in Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - Clouds of smoke are hanging over yet another Cape Town community - this time it's over the Hangberg trail in Hout Bay.

The City of Cape Town has deployed its aerial resources to contain the blaze, which is believed to have flared up on Tuesday morning.

The fire is being exacerbated by strong winds in the city.

This is one of many fires that erupted in the metro over the past few days.

Cape Town firefighters have had their hands full battling informal settlement fires in Hillview, Phillipi and Kraaifontein, with about 1,000 people left displaced.

Massive vegetation fires have also ravaged the mountainous parts of Simon's Town and Glencairn.