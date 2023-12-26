All hands on deck as fires keep CoCT staff busy, displace residents

Three Cape Town communities were hit by devastating fires between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

CAPE TOWN - It's been a bleak and painful Christmas for hundreds of Cape Town residents.

Almost 1,000 people have been affected after fires swept through informal settlements.

In Seawinds, over 100 homes were destroyed.

Fires were also reported in the Jim Se Bos informal settlement in Philippi and in Wallacedene in Kraaifontein.

There were also flare-ups of the wildfire in Simon's Town and Glencairn on Monday.

Bush fires also broke out along the M5 between Ottery and Kenilworth, and along the R27 near Melkbosstrand.

The City's JP Smith said while firefighters already experienced an exhausting week, the fire chief had to call in all available staff to join firefighting efforts on Monday.

NGOs, including humanitarian aid group Gift of the Givers, have had their hands full assisting affected residents.

The organisation's Ali Sablay said teams were working in Seawinds when they received a call to respond to a blaze at the Jim se Bos informal settlement in Philippi.

"We got to the scene, it was still active...close to 300 people displaced. People lost everything, new clothing, the little bit of food they saved for Christmas [were] completely burnt out."

Sablay said a short while later, the teams were deployed to Wallacedene where they assisted fire victims until after 9PM on Monday night.

Volunteers returned to some of the fire-stricken areas on Tuesday to continue relief efforts.