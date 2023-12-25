WC police confiscate alcohol from unlicensed traders, seize drugs in operations

Authorities are clamping down on the illegal sale of alcohol in the Western Cape.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape police have confiscated over two million litres of liquor from unlicensed liquor traders.

The SAPS conducted an operation to clampdown on illegal activities in the Cape Metro district this week.

Drugs, which include mandrax tablets, dagga, cocaine and ecstasy to the street value of R15,000, were also seized.

The police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said over 460 suspects were nabbed for various offenses.

"Four hundred and sixty-six suspects were arrested for an array of charges, ranging from serious offenses such as murder, assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm, sexual offenses, the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition to offenses such as drunken driving, reckless and negligent driving and minor road safety traffic infringements."

Meanwhile, Police Minister Bheki Cele said that at the start of December, 17,884 suspects have been arrested nationally for the illegal sale of alcohol.