Two Welkom cops arrested for extortion over fake rape charges

JOHANNESBURG - Two Welkom police officers are due to appear in court this week after they allegedly teamed up with a woman to try to blackmail her boyfriend out of thousands of rands by threatening him with a false rape charge.

The officers, who include a constable and a warrant officer, and the woman were arrested on Saturday afternoon.

IPID spokesperson, Robbie Raburabu, said they’re due to make their first appearance in the dock of the Welkom Magistrates Court later in the week.

"A lady conspired with the police to extort an amount of R5,000 from her boyfriend for allegations of rape. Successfully, the boyfriend paid R2,000 and the team of IPID and SAPS members arrested the three suspects on 23 December. The suspects were detained at the Welkom Police Station and they will be appearing in court on 27 December on corruption charges."