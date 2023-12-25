Think of those less fortunate over holidays, says Mashatile in Christmas message

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has called on South Africans to embrace Christmas by thinking of those struggling during this time.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President Paul Mashatile has encouraged South Africans to celebrate Christmas Day responsibly and for those travelling to adhere to the rules of the road.

Mashatile shared a Christmas message on Sunday, wishing a Merry Christmas to those who celebrate.

He said that it was important to reflect on the nation's achievements and to acknowledge the challenges encountered.

"Take a moment to think about those who are less fortunate, the sick, vulnerable and destitute, who are unable to fully enjoy the festive season because of the scourge of social ills."

Meanwhile, Parliament says South Africans should also extend a helping hand to those who are less fortunate.

Spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said: "The presiding officers encourage believers to seek a deep spiritual connection with the Lord and strive to embody His qualities of humility, love, forgiveness, compassion and kindness."