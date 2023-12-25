Sundowns' 11-match winning run ends after Cape Town draw

The first match in the 26-year league staged on Christmas Eve was dominated by defences with each team having only one shot on target from a combined 19 attempts.

JOHANNESBURG - A record 11-match winning run by Mamelodi Sundowns since the start of the South African Premiership season ended on Sunday when they drew 0-0 at Cape Town City.

Each side wasted a good late first-half chance with Venezuelan Darwin Gonzalez blazing over from close range for Cape Town before Brazilian Lucas Ribeiro watched a lob drift just wide.

Drawing stretched an unbeaten Sundowns Premiership run spanning two seasons to 36 matches since losing to Pretoria neighbours SuperSport United in September 2022.

Sundowns top the table with 34 points from 12 matches, five more than SuperSport, who have played three matches more. Cape Town are third eight points adrift of the leaders.

"Having watched many Sundowns matches I decided to have a go. Massing in defence does not work against them," said Cape Town coach and former South Africa midfielder Eric Tinkler.

Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena said: "You cannot win every match. We are involved in a marathon with domestic and African fixtures."