Somber Christmas for 400 residents after Hillview informal settlement fire

CAPE TOWN - It's a bleak Christmas for almost 400 residents of Hillview informal settlement near Muizenberg, after a fire gutted scores of structures.

Sunday afternoon's blaze destroyed approximately 80 structures and four people sustained burn wounds but refused to go to hospital after being assessed on site.

A fifth person suffered a seizure and was taken to hospital.

Three firefighters also sustained burn wounds and were transported to hospital.

Disaster Risk Management spokesperson, Charlotte Powell, said they're continuing with assessments.

"Gift of the Givers and SASSA will be providing humanitarian assistance. Additionally, officials from the electricity department, informal settlements, water and sanitation and solid waste management will convene on site this morning to assess the damage as a result of the fire."