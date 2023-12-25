SAFTU concerned over Damelin College workers who've been unpaid for 2 months

According to the union, this is unacceptable from a reputable institution like Damelin.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) has raised concerns over Damelin College workers who have gone unpaid for over two months.

SAFTU said the college lecturers had been receiving late payments since after COVID-19.

The union said it had done everything to get hold of the Damelin College management but has not received a response.

According to the union, this is unacceptable from a reputable institution like Damelin.

The trade union said staff members had also been intimidated by the institution for addressing their grievances.

In a statement by the union, the college employees were facing a bleak Christmas with their families.

Eyewitness News' efforts to get hold of the institution have so far been unsuccessful.