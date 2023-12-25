Police crack down on illegal alcohol over festive season

Law enforcement officials have launched a massive operation to combat the illegal alcohol trade and drug use in the country, with thousands arrested since the start of December.

JOHANNESBURG - As some motorists spend Christmas behind bars for drunk driving, Police Minister Bheki Cele has sent a stern warning to those selling alcohol illegally.

Cele said 17,884 suspects have been arrested this month for the illegal sale of alcohol.

Not only are police going after people operating without the necessary licences, 6,410 liquor outlets have been fined for non-compliance.

Cele gave a festive season update on safety operations across the country on Sunday.

Over 13,000 people have been arrested for drug-related crimes.

Two thousand five hundred people have been arrested for public drinking and 850 were put behind bars for being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Cele said that people should enjoy the festive season responsibly without breaking the law.