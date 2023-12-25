Joburg authorities on alert for flooding following level 4 weather warning

A level four weather alert has been issued for Johannesburg, with authorities on standby for emergencies.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Joburg's emergency services is on high alert for any flooding as rain continues to pour across the city.

Parts of Gauteng have been hit by heavy rains, with a level four warning for severe thunderstorms issued by the weather service.

Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi has warned residents to be vigilant.

"We urge motorists to exercise caution when they're driving and for our residents in low-lying areas to avoid crossing river streams during their daily activities."