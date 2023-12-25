FS welcomes 15 Christmas Day babies, 33 babies born in Limpopo

Since the stroke of midnight, the Free State recorded the births of six boys and nine girls.

JOHANNESBURG - Fifteen babies have been born this Christmas Day in the Free State.

Since the stroke of midnight, the province recorded the births of six boys and nine girls.

The first baby was born 00:35AM at the Itemoheng District Hospital in Senekal.

Health MEC Mathabo Leeto said new babies were born at 32 hospitals across the province.

Meanwhile, in Limpopo, mothers between the ages of 15 and 19 gave birth to 33 babies.