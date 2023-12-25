Former al Qaeda hostage Gerco van Deventer back on SA soil

Gerco van Deventer was freed by al Qaeda militants just over a week ago after being held captive since 2017.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of a South African paramedic who was abducted in Libya six years ago has confirmed that he has returned to South Africa.

He was taken to Algeria following his release to receive medical care.

Humanitarian aid group Gift of the Givers had been instrumental in negotiating his release.

Van Deventer's wife Shereen said her husband was in good health and spirits, and has been spending his time reconnecting with his family.