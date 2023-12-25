CT residents urged to turn dumping sites into community gardens

The City of Cape Town is appealing to residents to act more responsibily and take care of their communities.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has encouraged its citizens to turn dumping sites within their communities into recreational parks.

The metro has warned residents to only dump their waste in designated litter spots over the festive season.

The City's MMC for Urban Waste Management, Grant Twigg, says illegal disposal of waste is not only bad for the environment but also poses health risks to community members.

"Currently, urban waste management is working with the recreation and parks department and community members to transform dumping hotspots around the city into community gardens. Residents are encouraged to start their own community gardens and reduce dumping sites within their areas."

Residents who want to reduce dumping in their areas can contact the Solid Waste department at solidwaste.events@capetown.gov.za