COCT authorities on high alert following level 2 warning for extreme weather

Authorities have been placed on standby to deal with the potential damage from the high winds and destructive waves expected in the city over the next few days.

CAPE TOWN - City of Cape Town authorities remain on high alert following a warning of extremely hot and dry weather conditions from the SA Weather Service over the next few days.

Damaging winds are expected to last for a few days in the Cape Metro area.

There's also a yellow level two warning of destructive waves between Cape Point and Port Nolloth on Monday.

A yellow level three warning has also been placed across the Western Cape province.

The city's Disaster Risk Management spokesperson, Sonica Lategan, said that city services and relevant external agencies had been placed on standby to deal with potential impacts from these warnings.

"The city advises residents to be alert as strong winds can damage roofs, uproot trees and affect power lines."

Meanwhile, the metro's Fire and Rescue spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, is appealing to the public to be mindful when starting open fires.

"We appeal to the public to please be mindful of these warnings and to be incredibly alert when dealing with open flames or any flammable substances. Also, the minute you see any sign of a potential fire, please report it to the city’s public emergency communication centre by dialing 021 480 7700 from a cellphone, or 107 from a landline."