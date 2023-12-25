City of Cape Town calls in off-duty firefighters to help with blaze

With strong windy conditions in the metro, the City of Cape Town reached out to off-duty staff members to assist in containing the raging blaze along the M5 between Ottery and Kenilworth.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town firefighters were battling a vegetation fire along the M5 between Ottery and Kenilworth on Monday afternoon.

With strong windy conditions in the metro, the City of Cape Town reached out to off-duty staff members to assist in containing the raging blaze.

READ: 96 families evacuated from Stonehaven Estate as Simon's Town wildfire rages on

City Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse urged the public to be extremely cautious, particularly with open flames or flammable substances.

"If you see anything that looks like it could be a fire, please report it and don’t assume that someone else has," he said.

"You can call the city’s public emergency communication centre on 021 480 7700 from a cellphone or 107 from a landline."

Parts of the city were gripped by massive wildfires last week.