Brace for wet weather conditions in four SA provinces

The South African Weather Service issued multiple warnings for inclement weather in four provinces on Christmas day.

JOHANNESBURG - Wet weather conditions were expected to continue overnight in most parts of the country.

They included Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Kwazulu-Natal and Eastern Cape, which were hit by severe thunderstorms, damaging winds and disruptive rain.

Forecaster Luthando Masimini said the wet weather is expected to last all week.

"Isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers are widespread in places. It looks like the weather is intensifying towards the weekend into new year."