At least 5 die in Ladysmith as flash floods hit KwaZulu-Natal

The cooperative governance department said a riverbank along the Bell's Spruit collapsed in the area on Christmas eve, causing major flooding.

CAPE TOWN - Some Kwazulu-Natal families are facing a bleak Christmas following a devastating storm that's claimed at least five lives in Ladysmith.

Department spokesperson Siboniso Mngadi said rescue teams were searching for at least six missing people.

"Furthermore, this disaster has caused damage to homes, flooding of roads, and has impacted several businesses," said Mngadi.

"The road infrastructure and vehicles have also suffered significant damage."