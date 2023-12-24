Western Cape police arrest over 460 suspects for various offences in one week

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police arrested over 460 suspects for various offences during the past week alone.

The offences included murder, assault, rape, as well as illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

The police also confiscated two million millilitres of alcohol from illegal liquor traders.

Spokesperson Malcolm Poje said the arrests happened in the Cape Metro District area.

"Mandrax tablets with an approximate street value of R5,180, tik with an approximate street value of R5,040, dagga with the approximate street value of R1, 224 as well as small quantities of khat, cocaine, and ecstasy [as well as] two firearms, one round of ammunition and five blank rounds were confiscated."