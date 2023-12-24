Suspect nabbed after firing at police in Eastern Cape

According to the police, officers from the Chatty SAPS in Nelson Mandela Bay approached three men on Saturday morning when the men fled, opening fire on the officers in the process.

JOHANNEBURG - Eastern Cape police have arrested a 25-year-old suspect on charges of attempting to murder two of their own.

One of the suspects was subsequently apprehended, while the other two managed to escape into dense bush.

It’s been a busy weekend for the province’s police.

Officers also arrested two robbery suspects in Motherwell and Greenacres on Saturday, and attended a scene near Algoa Park where a suspect was shot and killed, allegedly by a man he and three others accosted at gunpoint.

Police spokesperson Ursula Roelofse said they made a number of arrests for assault, housebreaking, theft, attempted murder and the possession of counterfeit goods, on the back of a three-day inter-provincial border operation involving officers from the Joe Gqabi District.

"A 9mm handgun with a magazine was also confiscated. At different roadblocks conducted in Venterstad on the R58, Steynsburg R56 Sterkspruit and Aliwal North at the Hertzog Bridge N6, traffic fines to the value of R262,000 were issued."