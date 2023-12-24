One year since Boksburg blast and no one’s been held accountable

On 24 December 2022, a gas tanker wedged beneath a railway bridge in Boksburg exploded, leaving 41 people dead, nearby homes gutted, and parts of the Tambo Memorial Hospital severely damaged.

JOHANNESBURG - Sunday marked exactly one year since 41 people were killed in what was described as the deadliest explosion in South African history.

No one has been held accountable for the incident, and this left survivors and families of the victims distraught.

Some victims have lost hope in the possibility of life returning to normal while they continue to grapple with physical and emotional scars.

Families are desperately yearning for justice, twelve months after the deadly blast.

It will be a different Christmas again for those who lost breadwinners in their mothers, fathers, children, and siblings.

Eyewitness News visited the families and survivors, and walking into their homes, one could see portraits of their loved ones hanging on the living room walls.

“If that company or the driver could have gone to the media and said, ‘we are sorry,’ that was going to be enough. They never said a word. They just left us like that. Now they’re fixing the bridge, but our houses are still damaged,” said Rose Mashaba.

“Government didn’t intervene and say, ‘here’s relief’. That didn’t happen. From our side personally, we are helped by people,” said Elvis Philander.

But one thing they all expressed was that there was little assistance offered to cushion them in the aftermath of the explosion.